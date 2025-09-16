Swedbank AB Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,011,000 after buying an additional 538,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 33.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after acquiring an additional 786,063 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,957,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,887,000 after acquiring an additional 99,448 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NET stock opened at $226.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.60 and a 1 year high of $230.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -665.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $6,859,825.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,351,063.50. This represents a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $9,669,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares in the company, valued at $70,364,295.54. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 675,738 shares of company stock valued at $133,776,142. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

