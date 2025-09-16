Swedbank AB Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Swedbank AB grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of H. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of H opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 14.25%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $587,395.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,620. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,084.60. This trade represents a 66.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on H

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.