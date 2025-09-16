Swedbank AB Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of Elastic worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 53.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. Elastic N.V. has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $463,487.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,291.24. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ken Exner sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $566,854.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 233,582 shares in the company, valued at $21,050,409.84. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 347,036 shares of company stock worth $30,640,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

