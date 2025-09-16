Swedbank AB Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,903 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,187,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,678,000 after buying an additional 316,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth $1,051,299,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,244,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,598,000 after purchasing an additional 395,015 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 74.8% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 10,114,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,653 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,100,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,889 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 167.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 260.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

