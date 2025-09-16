Swedbank AB Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Swedbank AB lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $1,202,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $84,408,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.21.

Allstate Stock Down 1.7%

Allstate stock opened at $196.92 on Tuesday. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 18.81%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

