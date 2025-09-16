Swedbank AB Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,167 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Anton J. Levy bought 250,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $2,725,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 874,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,526,600. This trade represents a 40.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $4,768,026.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 402,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,606.72. This represents a 41.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

