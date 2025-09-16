Swedbank AB Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of Solventum worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Solventum by 376.8% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Solventum by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get Solventum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

Solventum Stock Performance

NYSE SOLV opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.