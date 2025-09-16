Swedbank AB Has $9.78 Million Stock Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,939 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

CRBG opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.06. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,184,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,846,984.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,711,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,253,853.45. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRBG

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.