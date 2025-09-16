Swedbank AB Increases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Swedbank AB raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 40,489.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $195,043,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 366,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,872,000 after purchasing an additional 237,953 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $60,390,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,618.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 126,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,846,000 after purchasing an additional 124,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $333.70 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $286.00 and a 12-month high of $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.05%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

