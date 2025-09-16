Swedbank AB Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,989,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,861,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $320.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.37. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

