Swedbank AB Increases Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 156.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 47.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 58.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,823,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,224,000 after buying an additional 1,047,068 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 793,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $30,582,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $6,701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,492,447.64. This represents a 31.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,629,186 shares of company stock worth $136,603,016. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:IOT opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -246.59 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

