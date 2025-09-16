Swedbank AB Invests $4.47 Million in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 495.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1,466.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 0.5%

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Full Truck Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.