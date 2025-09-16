Swedbank AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,951 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,547 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,873,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,462,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 825,983 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,601.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,573,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,103 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACI. Barclays began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

NYSE ACI opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

