Swedbank AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,439 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 89,338 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Western Digital worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Western Digital by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 242.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $654,333.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 594,836 shares in the company, valued at $45,148,052.40. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Up 4.8%

Western Digital stock opened at $102.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.