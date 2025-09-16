Swedbank AB Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Nutanix $NTNX

Swedbank AB bought a new position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,049 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,102,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,949,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10,205.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 875,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,150,000 after acquiring an additional 867,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,075. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 122.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

View Our Latest Report on NTNX

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.