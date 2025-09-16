Swedbank AB Purchases New Shares in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 327,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 121,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 9,602.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.29. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 588,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 588,235 shares in the company, valued at $14,999,992.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,176,470 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,456,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,141,285.50. This represents a 27.49% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,262. Insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

