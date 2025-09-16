Swedbank AB Raises Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,814 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,853 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,813,000 after purchasing an additional 992,303 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1,380.2% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 802,526 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

