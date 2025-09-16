Swedbank AB Reduces Holdings in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Swedbank AB reduced its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,799 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Doximity were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Doximity by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 464,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 150,734 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS stock opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,080. This represents a 37.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $114,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $948,721.62. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,929,380. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.