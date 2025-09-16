Swedbank AB Reduces Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 30.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,897,000 after buying an additional 73,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,343,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAP. HSBC cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

NYSE:BAP opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.61. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $268.48.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 23.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

