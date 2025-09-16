Swedbank AB Sells 12,404 Shares of News Corporation $NWSA

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in News were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in News during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in News by 12,084.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in News during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in News during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in News by 714.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

