Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.07% of BXP worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BXP by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in BXP by 98.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 801.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,948 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of BXP during the 1st quarter valued at $14,737,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of BXP by 632.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BXP from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BXP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

BXP stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78. BXP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,596.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.22.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,066.67%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

