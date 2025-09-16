Swedbank AB Sells 1,952 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wabtec by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 4.9% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 46.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 380,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after purchasing an additional 120,057 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 30.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 3.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.83, for a total value of $170,847.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,883,201.62. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.68. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.Wabtec’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

Wabtec Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

