Swedbank AB Sells 21,445 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,445 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.