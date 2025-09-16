Swedbank AB Sells 22,600 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in MasTec by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $193.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.81. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $194.00.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,312,750.81. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $195.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on MasTec in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MasTec from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

