Swedbank AB Sells 2,967 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Swedbank AB cut its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PSTG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Insider Activity

In other Pure Storage news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $390,887.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,886.02. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,253,225.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 261,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,234.25. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,360 shares of company stock valued at $33,317,922. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Trading Up 5.6%

PSTG stock opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 211.98, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

