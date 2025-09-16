Swedbank AB Sells 3,105 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6,368.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,815,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $53,031,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 796.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,224.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,065,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,762,450. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SMCI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

