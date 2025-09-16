Swedbank AB Sells 3,130 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 35,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

