Swedbank AB Sells 35,400 Shares of GDS Holdings $GDS

Swedbank AB cut its stake in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in GDS were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,858,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 267,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 293,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 261,117 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $4,877,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GDS by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 521,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 140,343 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of GDS to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

GDS stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.34. GDS Holdings has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

