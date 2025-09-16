Swedbank AB Sells 45,000 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.16% of SPX Technologies worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in SPX Technologies by 211.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $187.00 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $209.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SPXC. UBS Group upped their price target on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

SPX Technologies Company Profile



SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

