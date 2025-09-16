Swedbank AB Sells 725 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 176,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 40,432 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 352,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 233,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,080,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,913,000 after purchasing an additional 372,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,076.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,783 shares of company stock worth $150,129. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.