Swedbank AB Sells 9,103 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.26. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.