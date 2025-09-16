Swedbank AB Sells 91,151 Shares of IAC Inc. $IAC

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,151 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in IAC by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IAC by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IAC by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.26.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $2.87. IAC had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.52%.The firm had revenue of $586.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IAC. Wall Street Zen raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on IAC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IAC from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on IAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

