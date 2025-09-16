Swedbank AB Trims Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570,524 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,695.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 41.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Price Performance
Shares of VIPS opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIPS
Vipshop Profile
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vipshop
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.