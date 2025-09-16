Swedbank AB Trims Position in Globant S.A. $GLOB

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Globant by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,709,000 after buying an additional 98,863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Globant by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 999,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,716,000 after purchasing an additional 745,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Globant by 764.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,271,000 after purchasing an additional 835,859 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globant by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 907,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 420,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Globant by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 820,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,583,000 after purchasing an additional 554,938 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Globant from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.47.

Globant stock opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $614.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.66 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Globant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

