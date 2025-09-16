Swedbank AB Trims Position in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Swedbank AB lessened its position in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Revvity during the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Revvity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity during the first quarter valued at $312,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Revvity during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revvity by 45.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,232,000 after purchasing an additional 189,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.76. Revvity Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.36 and a twelve month high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $720.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.26 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 11.86%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

