Swedbank AB Trims Stake in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Swedbank AB reduced its position in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,422 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Performance

Piedmont Realty Trust stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piedmont Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.96 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 12.10%.The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.440 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

