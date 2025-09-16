Swedbank AB Trims Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Swedbank AB reduced its position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in KE were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in KE by 3,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of -0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of KE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

