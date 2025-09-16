Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Stock Position Reduced by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Synovus Financial by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 55,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,273.20. The trade was a 2.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,344.80. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

