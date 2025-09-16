Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $58,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,258. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

