Textron Inc. $TXT Holdings Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $89,403,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 128.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,416,000 after acquiring an additional 626,346 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,059,000 after purchasing an additional 433,567 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 980,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,989,000 after acquiring an additional 254,379 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 110.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 442,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $91.30.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

