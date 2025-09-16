Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 2,364 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 64.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,237,000 after buying an additional 2,507,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $104,789,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 101.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,951,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,140,000 after buying an additional 1,483,151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3,441.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,190,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,495,000 after buying an additional 1,156,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,835,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,603,000 after buying an additional 1,037,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $877,026.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,520.48. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,950 shares of company stock worth $10,449,192 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $78.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

