Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 2,568 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 900,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,771,000 after buying an additional 522,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

