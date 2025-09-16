Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 456 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in XPO by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $133.96 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on XPO from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.