Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 633 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.82.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

