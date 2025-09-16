Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires New Stake in JHI Growth ETF JXX $JXX

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JHI Growth ETF JXX (NYSEARCA:JXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned 1.40% of JHI Growth ETF JXX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JHI Growth ETF JXX during the first quarter valued at $521,000.

NYSEARCA:JXX opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17. JHI Growth ETF JXX has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.

The Janus Henderson Transformational Growth ETF (JXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, focusing on 20-30 larger, well-established firms in sectors like AI and healthcare innovation. The fund aims for long-term capital growth by employing a thematic approach to identify growth-oriented companies.

