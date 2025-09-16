Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $600.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $585.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

