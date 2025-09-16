Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $255.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.93 and a 200 day moving average of $232.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.