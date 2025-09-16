Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stock Position in OppFi Inc. $OPFI

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) by 726.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in OppFi were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 2,488.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of OPFI opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 6.04%.The firm had revenue of $142.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. On average, analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised OppFi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens started coverage on OppFi in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $121,092.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 185,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,758.06. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 102,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $1,105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,155.20. This trade represents a 33.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,809 shares of company stock worth $5,532,354. 72.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

