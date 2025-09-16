Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 1,093 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.