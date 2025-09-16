Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 1,433 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 628,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 986,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 183,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

